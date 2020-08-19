Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $65.18. 7,119,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,886,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

