PAXEX (PAXEX) Market Cap Reaches $4,115.53

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 35.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. PAXEX has a market cap of $4,115.53 and approximately $41.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last week, PAXEX has traded down 32.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.01573114 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001726 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

