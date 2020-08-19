Paxos Standard Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrue, Coinall, Gate.io and Iquant. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $245.47 million and $152.93 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000594 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, BW.com, BitMart, BCEX, Hotbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bitrue, Crex24, Bit-Z, SouthXchange, DDEX, Coinall, ZB.COM, Coinbit, Kyber Network, MXC, C2CX, BigONE, Bitfinex, KuCoin, WazirX, CoinBene, CoinEx, Iquant, OKCoin, TOKOK, Coinsuper, Bittrex, FCoin, CoinPlace, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, P2PB2B, ABCC, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, Sistemkoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

