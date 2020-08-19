Paxos Standard Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $233.29 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00141369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.84 or 0.01737340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00189854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00135491 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

