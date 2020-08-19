Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90,494 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 101.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 588.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $293.00. 393,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,147. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.93.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.94.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $950,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,777 shares of company stock worth $7,460,893. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

