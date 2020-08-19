Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,582,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises approximately 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Paypal worth $275,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Paypal by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Paypal by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Paypal by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.39. 281,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,023,379. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.83. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The company has a market cap of $230.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

