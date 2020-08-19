PDC Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,877 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 461% compared to the average volume of 513 call options.

NASDAQ PDCE traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. On average, research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. Imperial Capital increased their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PDC Energy by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

