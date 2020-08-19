Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 10,022 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5,113.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Waters makes up approximately 0.9% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Waters by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 299.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.06. 294,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,859. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

