Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,246 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000. Fortinet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Fortinet by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 212,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 856.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 36,201 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 175.1% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $4,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $4,205,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,158,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,263,717.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $101,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,217 shares of company stock worth $6,657,965 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.81.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.92. The company had a trading volume of 868,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,478. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.21. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.