Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,671 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.0% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.31. 887,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.80 and its 200-day moving average is $261.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.23 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $9,383,430.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,459.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $835,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

