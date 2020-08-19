Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 17,044 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 590.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,567,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,552. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

