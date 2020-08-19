Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,022,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,231. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.