Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2,830.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,933,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ROST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra raised their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

