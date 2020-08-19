Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1,399.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,486 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.0% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.03.

MU traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,118,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,763,693. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

