Pearl River Capital LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 801.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 334,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Duke Energy by 127.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.28.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $189,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

