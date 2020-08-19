Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 325.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $65.47. 2,732,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,397. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of -176.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

