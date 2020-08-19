Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $1.16 Million in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 108.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,761,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 190.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,106 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 110.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,050 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 80.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,357,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,646,000 after purchasing an additional 605,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 9,387.2% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 542,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 536,383 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLIR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

FLIR stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.60. 1,068,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,201. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

