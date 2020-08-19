Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.36. 619,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,723. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.22. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,939. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.25.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

