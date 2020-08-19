Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 6,106 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 788.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $241,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $55,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 41,302.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 92,931 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,096 shares of company stock worth $1,560,327. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $155.54. 727,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,133. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

