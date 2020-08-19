Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $24.04. 29,680,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,823,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

