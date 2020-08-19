Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $2.56 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000. Ecolab accounts for about 1.3% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Gabelli lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.92.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,835 shares of company stock worth $8,290,509 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ECL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.37. 619,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of -65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

