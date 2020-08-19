Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of PPL stock traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$35.41. 1,028,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,683. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.72. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$53.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 139.53%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

