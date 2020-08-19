Pembina Pipeline (PPL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE: PPL) recently:

8/7/2020 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$36.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Pembina Pipeline had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB.

8/7/2020 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$40.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$37.00.

8/4/2020 – Pembina Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$35.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.72. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of C$15.27 and a 12 month high of C$53.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.53%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

