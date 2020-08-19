Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 11,827 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,163,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,407,000 after acquiring an additional 482,342 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.38. 161,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,142,268. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

