Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 4,387 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.66. 55,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,631. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.27 and its 200-day moving average is $285.43. The company has a market capitalization of $304.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

