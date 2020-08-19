Pendal Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 74,139 American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 50,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 960,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 185,868 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

Shares of AIG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 117,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,513. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

