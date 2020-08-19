Pendal Group Ltd Buys 11,098 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $159,620.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $467,365.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,230. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

ARW traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,058. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.89. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

