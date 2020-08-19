Pendal Group Ltd Buys 18,073 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Yandex were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Yandex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yandex stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $62.56. 106,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,924. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.65. Yandex NV has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $61.73.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.73 million. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BCS upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

