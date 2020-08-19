Pendal Group Ltd Buys 47,915 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,915 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,157 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $24,702,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,183 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $366,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,996 shares of company stock valued at $779,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

STX stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.86. 49,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,753. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

