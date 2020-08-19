Pendal Group Ltd Buys Shares of 83,023 NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $223,238,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 258.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,712,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,613 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $122,766,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 49.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,344,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 67.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,724,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 695,964 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

NYSE:NRG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 50,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.