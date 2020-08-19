Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,271 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Boston Properties by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 74,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.64.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Bryan J. Koop bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,630. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.66. 19,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,916. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

