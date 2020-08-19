Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,560 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 21,604 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,131,038,000 after purchasing an additional 287,438 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,032,939,000 after purchasing an additional 751,290 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $687,798,000 after purchasing an additional 571,593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $560,068,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,646,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $519,692,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,794 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,228. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.88. The stock had a trading volume of 180,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,133,876. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

