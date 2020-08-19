Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,281 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 12,954 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.10. 183,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,352,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.79. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

