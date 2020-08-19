Pendal Group Ltd Grows Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,190 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,055,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,627,000 after buying an additional 3,166,330 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,704,000 after buying an additional 2,648,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,030,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,704,000 after buying an additional 1,145,925 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,593,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,212,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,697,000 after buying an additional 710,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,171. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

