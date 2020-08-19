Pendal Group Ltd Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.14. 14,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,023. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

