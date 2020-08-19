Pendal Group Ltd Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3,963.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,547 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,588,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 299.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,148,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,878,000 after buying an additional 861,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after buying an additional 622,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,659,000 after buying an additional 593,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,718,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,111,000 after acquiring an additional 576,423 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.56. 14,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,267. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.45.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

