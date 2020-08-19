Pendal Group Ltd Has $5.01 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.08% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 192,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 438 shares of company stock worth $54,579 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.03. 4,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

