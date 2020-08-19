Pendal Group Ltd Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,154 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 9,261 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $363,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,265 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,751,941 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6,589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 761,807 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 750,419 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

In related news, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $1,995,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $809,313.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,767. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,974 shares of company stock worth $7,175,597 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.09. The company had a trading volume of 34,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,435. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.37.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

