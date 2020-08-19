Pendal Group Ltd Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 1.45% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 264.2% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 177.6% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,657. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $28.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96.

