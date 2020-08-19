Pendal Group Ltd Increases Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,520,000 after acquiring an additional 192,425 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843,044 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,778,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,305,000 after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,953,000 after acquiring an additional 733,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.61. The company had a trading volume of 121,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,990,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $3,024,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,996 shares of company stock worth $11,248,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

