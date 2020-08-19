Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,752 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $82,434,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,133,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $64,087,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 356.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,848,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $40,405,000.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of COLD stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.18. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $41.29.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

