Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Anthem by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Anthem by 10.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 21.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.10. 17,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,312. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.96. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

