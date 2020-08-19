Pendal Group Ltd Invests $2.28 Million in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of State Street by 80.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of State Street by 42.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 90.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,249 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $50,913,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in State Street by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,799,000 after acquiring an additional 521,768 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 48,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,343. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.