Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 4,949 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,860,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,191,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after acquiring an additional 68,771 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,007,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.38. 58,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,583. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

