Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 84,366 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 316.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,366 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

NYSE:NEM traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.29. 242,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,585,782. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.08. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $235,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,384,289.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,335. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

