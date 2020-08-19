Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 8,445 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $109,968,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,801,000 after buying an additional 4,167,470 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,614,000 after buying an additional 3,886,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 309,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,039,382. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $243.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

