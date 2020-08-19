Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 8,973 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 408.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $413.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,834. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total transaction of $467,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,849,135. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Cfra upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

