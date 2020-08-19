Pendal Group Ltd Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 495.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,180 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in McKesson by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,138,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,096 shares of company stock worth $1,560,327 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

NYSE:MCK traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.27. 10,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,503. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.