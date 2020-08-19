Pendal Group Ltd Raises Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.19% of WNS worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WNS by 76.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,360 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 26.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WNS by 51.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WNS by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.60. 3,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,370. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WNS. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

