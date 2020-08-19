Pendal Group Ltd Sells 129,252 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 129,252 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 44.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 125.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. 76,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,080. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.71.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.1779 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

